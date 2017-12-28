Voluminous gowns, golden outfits, ruffled blouses: Here are the top 10 Bollywood fashion trends of 2017

Best of 2017
Bollywood being the go-to place for fashion inspiration has provided 2017 with marvellous ideas. Here's a look at how the B-Town celebs pushed the fashion envelope in 2017.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (C), Kareena Kapoor Khan (R), and Sonam Kapoor were seen sporting the hottest fashion trends of 2017. (Source: File Photo)
2017 has been an interesting year with fashion trends changing gear faster than a Lamborghini on full throttle. Metallics found its way into celebrity wardrobes, as well as ours, and voluminous gowns made its mark with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the tone on the Cannes red carpet. We also saw a lot of sleeve work, with the likes of Juliet sleeves and the favourite bell sleeve being embraced by Bollywood celebs. Sheer fabrics too enjoyed moments of prominence.

With the year coming to an end, let’s take a look at how the B-Town celebs pushed the fashion envelope with the hottest trends in 2017.

Dreamy ballroom gowns

What Bollywood beauties settled down on in 2017 was dreamy ballroom gowns. The entire brigade enjoyed their twirl-worthy experience in the princess-y gowns on the red carpet.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India) Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor in an off-shoulder gown from Atelier Zuhra with golden embellishments. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor in a Ziad Nakad gown. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt in an Atelier Zuhra number. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde in a Charbel Karam gown. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Structured gowns

It was Malaika Arora who got us hooked on the extravagant Gaurav Gupta gowns in the first place. The 3D sleeves and the cuts gave the outfit a structured look lending a classy look to the lady. In other words, the fashion influencer looked like a princess in every piece that accentuated her svelte figure. Soon after, we saw the likes of Bhumi Pednekar following suit. Deepika Padukone too managed to give us an impressive look in a coral gown.

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar in a Gaurav Gupta gown. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Crushing on Metallics

2017 has witnessed a phenomenal experimentation phase with metallics. Be it a blazer or a skirt, Bollywood celebs have flaunted it in every form and it’s one of our favourite trends of 2017.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma in a metallic lame’ column gown from Galvan London. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Blush pink

Looks like pink is the new black in Bollywood, at least when it comes to ethnic wear. This year, we saw a lot of Bollywood fashionistas experimenting with different shades of the hue. Anushka Sharma and Sagarika Ghatge added this colour to their wedding trousseau, Priyanka Chopra wore a blush pink sari to a wedding reception and Janhvi Kapoor, the fashion icon of the youth, wore the colour with elegance.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Sagarika Ghatge looks splendid in a blush pink sari. (Source: File Photo) Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Statement sleeve

Statement sleeve was huge this year. Shraddha Kapoor drove us to the edge of our seats as she arrived at the GQ Best Dressed Awards in this ruffle sleeved Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit paired with Louboutin heels. Deepika Padukone too impressed us!

Belted and pant-saris

The brilliant pin-ups Shilpa Shetty did with saris this year left us ogling. We loved how the fashionista added fusion to traditional wear by teaming it with chic belts. Other fashionistas like Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu too gave the traditional wear a modern make-over. Sonam Kapoor’s own fashion label Rheson gave saris an interesting look by tailoring it to look like pants. On the other hand, Pannu was spotted wearing saris paired with trousers.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty in a blue and white sari from Ikai by Ragini. (Source: File Photo) bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty in a black and white striped sari from Shantanu and Nikhil. (Source: File Photo)

Ruffles

Be it ruffled gowns, dresses, skirts, shirts, saris and blouses, most of the actors were spotted donning this trend at some point during the year. While Kriti Sanon can be called the undisputed champion of ruffles, others like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shruti Haasan too showed us how to make our ruffle game stronger.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut wearing a ruffled blouse teamed with a white sari. (Source: File Photo)

 

Quirky Jackets

Off-beat and quirky prints on jackets have been a huge hit in 2017. While Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Sanon were seen adding a fun twist to their denim jackets, Bipasha Basu and Rani Mukerji were spotted channeling chic winter fashion in theirs.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Rani Mukherji in a olive green jacket. (Source: File Photo) bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon in a denim jacket. (Source: File Photo)

Denims

Denims doesn’t mean jeans anymore. It has been redefined as denim saris, pantsuits, palazzos, and shararas. Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma were seen acing polka-dot denim wears whereas, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty both looked dreamy in denim pantsuits and denim saris.

bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt in a denim skirt and crop top. (Source: File Photo) bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty in a denim sharara. (Source: File Photo) bollywood fashion trends, bollywood fashion, fashion trends of 2017, bollywood trends, latest bollywood trend, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukherji, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Hasan, Virushka, bollywood style file, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty in a denim pantsuit. (Source: File Photo)

Have you tried all the trends yet? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

