Everyone’s talking about Virat Kohli’s ‘new tattoo’, so here are 15 designs to inspire your next ink

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli got a new tattoo. (Source: Virat Kohli, kaal_mokshya/Twitter) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli got a new tattoo. (Source: Virat Kohli, kaal_mokshya/Twitter)

Virat Kohli is a youth icon, known not just for his brilliance in the cricket world but also for his sense of style and great taste in fashion. Be it an outing with colleagues or a product launch, his styling is mostly on point. An integral part of this overall stylish persona are his extensive tattoos. And now, if reports are to be believed, the Indian skipper has gotten inked once again.

ALSO READ | 10 simple ways to take care of fresh tattoos

Mumbai-based tattoo parlour Aliens Tattoos posted a picture of Kohli getting inked a couple of days back, but they soon took the photos down. Unfortunately, we don’t know the reason for the deletion of the post, but by then fans had already downloaded them only to re-upload them on Instagram.

According to some, the tattoo in progress looked very much like a God’s Eye, and there were others who said it could have an Om symbol at the centre. Well, amid all the speculation, there seemed to be many who were inspired to check out similar designs for their first/next ink job, which is why we trawled through the Internet to bring some pretty cool God’s Eye tattoos that you could look at for inspiration or even replication.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Did these pictures inspire you to book an appointment with your favourite tattoo artist soon? Or do you prefer a different type of tattoo? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd