Virat Kohli Beard style: All the Virat Kohli’s beard styles, tutorials, photos and how to get the Virat Kohli beard look

Virat Kohli flaunting his immaculately trimmed beard with girlfriend Anushka Sharma. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli flaunting his immaculately trimmed beard with girlfriend Anushka Sharma. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gone are the days when cricketers were considered as style novice. Of course, there were the likes of Ravi Shashtri, Wasim Akram and Shane Warne who were considered suave and big on the panache factor but sportsmen like them were rare. Now with the new breed of men showing up, things have changed. Tattoos, fancy hairstyles and even piercings have found their way to the Indian cricket team and the most stylish of them is believed to be Virat Kohli.

The captain of the Indian cricket team is not only meticulous with his game but also particular about the way he looks and this has got nothing to do with his celebrity girlfriend Anushka Sharma – he has always been keen on experimenting. A lot of youngsters these days are taking inspiration and his beard style is something that has caught the fancy of many.

Immaculately trimmed, it gives the impression of a sharper jawline. What’s interesting to see is the symmetrical sideburns which run down to form a part of the chinstrap. There’s also a goatee included in this look with a horseshoe mustache.

Virat Kohli showing us his sideburns while in a discussion with Anil Kumble. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli showing us his sideburns while in a discussion with Anil Kumble. (Source: PTI)

We have seen Hollywood celebs like Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck sporting similar styles in the past but nothing gets Indians hooked more than cricketers and Bollywood celebrities. If you want to get the same, show the video above to your local stylist the next time you go for a trim.

A suave Virat Kohli rocking perfectly styled hair during an interaction. (Source: File photo) A suave Virat Kohli rocking perfectly styled hair during an interaction. (Source: File photo)

We also have a step-by-step tutorial for you on how to get his cool hairstyle.

1) Start with washing your hair.

2) Blow dry using a brush with swift movements while pulling backward.

3) To add texture to your hair, apply a small amount of matte pomade.

4) Run your fingers from the temple towards the crown of your head.

5) Apply a little hairspray to keep it in place and you are good to go.

