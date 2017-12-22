Anushka Sharma’s newlywed look in a breezy Sabyasachi kurta and mangalsutra is spot on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli land in Mumbai to host their wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli land in Mumbai to host their wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After wrapping up their wedding reception in Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to celebrate their nuptial vows in Mumbai. The power couple landed in the city together in style and we are pleased to see that at least one of them continued the much-talked about love affair with Sabyasachi ensembles.

Sharma who has worn the designer’s creations throughout her wedding celebrations, stepped out in a breezy floor-length kurta this time, which she teamed with palazzo pants. We like how the red and golden border of her beige dupatta complemented the elegant red floral embroidery of her attire.

But what caught our attention is the mangalsutra, a simple black beaded chain encrusted with diamonds, around her neck. It’s actually the first time we have seen the actor wearing it, ever since she has tied the knot. See pics here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She rounded off her look with Lennon reflectors, soft waves and the traditional red bangles.

Meanwhile, Kohli stuck to his basic blacks, which he contrasted with white sneakers and accessorised with blue reflectors.

We love the couple’s style quotient, but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd