Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma go classic in monochrome at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma keep it classic at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma keep it classic at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Over the years, not only have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma given us couple goals with their constant support and mutual admiration for each other, but have also shown us what powerful celebrity couple fashion is all about. Both of them love carrying comfort on their sleeves and they do it in great style. If we have to decode their style quotient, it would be ‘understated yet immensely sharp’. Their numerous public appearances, be it at the airport or red carpet, are proof!

Recently, at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement bash in Mumbai, the couple made quite an impression in monochrome outfits while walking hand-in-hand.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walk hand-in-hand at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walk hand-in-hand at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sharma looked lovely in a black dress with a keyhole detail and tapered bell sleeves which she paired with strappy black heels. The Phillauri actress styled it well with sleek, centre-parted hair, eyes beautifully defined by a black liner and heavy mascara, maroon nail polish and a nude lip shade in blush pink.

Anushka Sharma in a LBB. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in a LBB. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Considering it was a soiree, we would have preferred if she would have picked up a deep marsala-tone lipstick, but she still looked good.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, kept it simple in a crisp white shirt, ankle-grazing black pants and a pair of double-tone brogues in brown.

Virat Kohli keeps it simple in black and white. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli keeps it simple in black and white. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Maybe, something in dark blue tone would have looked better but he still managed to carry it off. We love the couple’s classic style.

A couple of days back, they were spotted on a lunch date in Bengaluru and even then they were seen acing the fashion game. While Kohli picked a black Tee and olive green pants, Sharma gave out breezy vibes in a printed maxi dress.

Do you like their style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

