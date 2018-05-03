Anushka Sharma’s airport look is a great take on semi-formals; see pics

Anushka Sharma keeps her travel style ultra-chic yet comfy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma keeps her travel style ultra-chic yet comfy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

From donning Sabyasachi salwar kameez to laidback distressed jeans paired with quirky tees, Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits have mostly been a mix of comfort and glamour. This time too, the Pari actor, who was spotted in Mumbai airport, while returning from Bengaluru, looked ultra-chic in a pair of high-waist, black trousers. She styled it with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top, tucked in. Her look, put together, seems like a beautiful fusion of formal and casual style.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed her outfit with black strappy flats, dark sunnies, a statement watch and a black handbag. Nude lips and neatly pulled back hair gave the right finishing touches.

Anushka Sharma opts for black trousers with a tank top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma opts for black trousers with a tank top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli, who sashayed down the airport alongside his wife looked dapper in a pair of black joggers teamed with a grey T-shirt, white sneakers and a black cap.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Sharma was seen at the airport in a flowy sheer logo midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid’s collection, that was teamed with a pair of shell pink shoes from Puma. The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and middle-parted hairdo.

