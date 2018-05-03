Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Anushka Sharma’s airport look is a great take on semi-formals; see pics

Anushka Sharma, who was recently spotted at the airport looked ultra-chic in a pair of high-waist, black trousers teamed with a mustard tank top. Her look put together seems like a beautiful fusion of formal and casual style.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2018 6:20:47 pm
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma keeps her travel style ultra-chic yet comfy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
From donning Sabyasachi salwar kameez to laidback distressed jeans paired with quirky tees, Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits have mostly been a mix of comfort and glamour. This time too, the Pari actor, who was spotted in Mumbai airport, while returning from Bengaluru, looked ultra-chic in a pair of high-waist, black trousers. She styled it with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top, tucked in. Her look, put together, seems like a beautiful fusion of formal and casual style.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed her outfit with black strappy flats, dark sunnies, a statement watch and a black handbag. Nude lips and neatly pulled back hair gave the right finishing touches.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma opts for black trousers with a tank top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli, who sashayed down the airport alongside his wife looked dapper in a pair of black joggers teamed with a grey T-shirt, white sneakers and a black cap.

 

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Sharma was seen at the airport in a flowy sheer logo midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid’s collection, that was teamed with a pair of shell pink shoes from Puma. The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and middle-parted hairdo.

Would you like to recreate Sharma’s airport style? Let us know in the comments section below.

