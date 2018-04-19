Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia keep their ethnic game strong in gorgeous saris

Whose look do you prefer: Vidya Balan or Neha Dhupia? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Whose look do you prefer: Vidya Balan or Neha Dhupia? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Vidya Balan is one actor who has been regularly flaunting her six-yard wonders with utmost grace. Be it a promotional event or an awards show, the actor knows how to keep her traditional game strong. This time, we spotted the Kahaani actor attending an event in Mumbai looking gorgeous in a traditional sari. We also saw Neha Dhupia, who was in Cuttack, opt for a gorgeous Kasavu. Now the question is: who wore it better? Let’s take a look.

Vidya Balan

The 39-year-old actor was clad in a black and gold traditional weave sari teamed with a matching three-quarter sleeve blouse from Pranay Baidya. Stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar accessorised her outfit with a statement gold ring and matching earrings from Minerali Store.

A dewy sheen with dark smokey eyes, glossy lips, and hair tied up in a neat bun rounded out her look.

Neha Dhupia

While Balan opted for the colour black, Dhupia was seen in a gorgeous white and gold sari from The Linen Club. She styled it with a half-sleeve, chocolate coloured blouse, which didn’t really go well with the sari. But, she looks so pretty that we can easily overlook this minor faux pas.

Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Younten Tsomo rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and tied her hair in a messy updo, which accentuated the talk show host’s features beautifully.

Although we liked both the saris, we think Balan’s styling was better than Dhupia’s. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

