Vidya Balan fails to hit the mark in this embellished Manish Malhotra sari

Vidya Balan in this Manish Malhotra sari has left us disappointed. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Vidya Balan in this Manish Malhotra sari has left us disappointed. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

From a one-tone sari to a colourful one, Vidya Balan is someone who has been seen flaunting her six-yard wonders effortlessly, over time. Be it at promotional events or red carpet appearances, the Tumhari Sulu actor knows how to keep her traditional game strong. But every celebrity has a fashion faux pas moment, no matter how many times they have aced a particular style and this time, the same happened to Balan.

She stepped out in a salmon colour Manish Malhotra sari with heavy Kashmiri Sozni embroidery and silver embellished work on the pallu and the hemline. It was teamed with a matching three-quarter sleeve blouse. While we do like the unusual colour of the sari, and the intricate thread work on it, we couldn’t warm up to her styling. We wish she would have experimented with her hair as well.

A couple of days ago, the actor was seen giving another ‘sari look’ but unlike this time, she nailed it. Balan looked resplendent in a pink-shaded sari with a broad gold border and three-quarter sleeve blouse. Stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar accessorised her outfit with Sangeeta Bochra jhumkas. A nude make-up palette with wavy hair gave finishing touches to her look.

What do you think about the actor's style statement?

