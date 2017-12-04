We LOVE Vidya Balan’s glittering gold Raw Mango sari; it’s perfect for a winter wedding

Vidya Balan drapes a golden Raw Mango sari at the Star Screen Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan drapes a golden Raw Mango sari at the Star Screen Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Give her a sari and she owns it. From classic to colourful, Vidya Balan rarely goes wrong with the whole six yards and this time too the actor left us gaping in a stunning golden sari at the Star Screen Awards.

The Tumhari Sulu actor looked resplendent in a Raw Mango sari and we like her glitzy red carpet look. As usual, the faded gold zari work was nicely balanced with the black-gold sheen of the blouse saving the ensemble from becoming too gaudy.

Stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar opted for simple accessories like a pair of graceful earrings from Narayan Jewellers and a statement ring and bracelet by Anmol Jewellers. While most usually prefer to tote a clutch to an event such as this, Balan kept it traditional with a potli by Aloha By Pia and Sonal.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

We like the nude and bronze tones, Shreyas chose for the actor’s make-up and the tight curls framing her face gave her a classic elegant look. Kudos to hairstylist Sanky Evrus for that.

We love the actor’s golden sari attire but what about you? Do you think the actor gave some 1990s vibes with her sartorial choice? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd