Vidya Balan’s looks in ​Begum Jaan will give you nose pins goals

From tiny silver peacock to elaborate slightly bigger textured rounds, she has been giving us all nose-pin goals. (Source: Vidya Balan/ Instagram, Varinder Chawla) From tiny silver peacock to elaborate slightly bigger textured rounds, she has been giving us all nose-pin goals. (Source: Vidya Balan/ Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Pairing up ethnic wear with the right accessories may up your look in many ways. It’s not just about the elegant neck pieces or heavy jhumkas or the stylish bracelets, often as petite as a nose pin may be, it may add that edge to any usual look. And not just a traditional look, even a classy metallic nose ring can work wonders for any peppy look. No wonder why it has been a fashion statement even adopted by the West.

However, many are often confused about piercing, not just for the pain that it may cause, but also if they would like to flaunt a nose pin always. So, if you are one of those who likes to wear one but doesn’t want it to be a permanent one, take a cue from Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra resonates power and style in her latest international mag cover shoot

For her recent promotions for her upcoming film ‘Begum Jaan,’ the actor has been sporting many ethnic outfits — from saris to anarkalis to go with the look of her character in the period drama. Along with chunky neck pieces and crafty rings, she has definitely upped her style statement with nose pins. From tiny silver peacock to elaborate slightly bigger textured rounds, she has been giving us all nose-pin goals.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan and her statement necklaces have their own kahaani

However, one must remember this is not the first time the ‘Dirty Picture’ actor grabbed attention for her nose ornaments. At the Cannes 2013 red carpet, Vidya Balan flaunted the traditional nathani with a beautiful Sabyasachi sari which made international headlines. The ‘Kahaani’ actor showed exactly how the traditional nose ring can add to the elegance of an ethnic outfit.

Check out Vidya Balan’s love for nose pins here:

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd