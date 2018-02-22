London Fashion Week 2018: Indian designer Vidhi Wadhwani’s collection is for the free-spirited woman

Vidhi Wadhwani displays her ‘Solistice’ collection on the runway at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter’18. Vidhi Wadhwani displays her ‘Solistice’ collection on the runway at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter’18.

It’s always nice to see Indian designs on international runways, especially one as prestigious as the London Fashion Week. The five-day event that kickstarted on February 16 had only one Indian designer putting out her collection on display this year.

Vidhi Wadhwani, 32, who has dressed Bollywood celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Zaira Wasim displayed her ‘Solstice’ Autumn/Winter 2018 collection on the ramp. The runway lit up with models wearing her structured cuts, seamless drapes and deconstructed 3D handcrafted textures.

Wadhwani’s collection pointed to carefree nomadic styles and was for the woman who does not conform to the usual but thrives in the world of possibilities. It comprised structured dresses, deconstructed jackets and sheer skirts and soft layers, geometric appliqué and block-printed organzas in monochromes and metallics.

Other Indian designers have also carved out a spot for themselves at London Fashion Week in the past, including Karishma Shahani Khan, whose collection titled ‘ Love Story’ was all about the triumph of good over evil, where she used eco-friendly fabrics.

Ragini Ahuja, another Indian designer showcased her spring/summer collection last year. She drew inspiration from the cultural identity of Kayans, which are a long-neck hill tribe from Burma. Her designs reflected their struggle, inclusion, exclusion and the instincts to survive.

Ujjawal Dubey, under his label Antar- Agni showcased designs that were really cheerful. He called it as a stopover at an oasis in the desert to continue his journey forward, in one of his Instagram posts.

