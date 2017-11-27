VIDEO: A look at India’s Shraddha Shashidhar’s journey at the Miss Universe 2017

Shraddha Shashidhar might not have won the Miss Universe 2017 title, but she did make heads turn at the pageant. (Source: File Photo) Shraddha Shashidhar might not have won the Miss Universe 2017 title, but she did make heads turn at the pageant. (Source: File Photo)

After Manushi Chhillar won the prestigious title of Miss World on November 18, 2017, South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was announced the winner of Miss Universe at the pageant held in Las Vegas on November 26. Shraddha Shashidhar, India’s representative at the pageant, failed to make it to the top 16. The 21-year-old had high hopes pinned on her and was expected by many to bring the crown home.

Although that did not happen, the Indian model made quite a splash at the pageant. The trained classical dancer stunned at the National Costume contest, where she was seen representing the feminine nature of God in the form of Radha. The costume was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Melvyn Dominic Noronha. She also flaunted her enviable physique at the preliminary Swimsuit Round, leaving many impressed. Here’s a brief look at her journey so far.

Watch her introductory video for the pageant.

Watch her leave for the event.

Watch her participate at the National Costume contest.

Shashidhar was a vision at the Swimsuit Round. Watch it here.

You can catch some glimpses from her journey in the event here.

Shashidhar, who was born in Chennai is the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017. She had also won Miss TGPC (The Great Pageant Community) South in 2017. She is a sprinter and state-level and national basketball player. She is also a trained classical dancer and had taught Tibetan refugees at the Lha charitable trust.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd