Veteran fashion designer Madhu Jain’s work to be celebrated at AIFW A/W 2017

Designer Madhu Jain; (right) a design from her collection Designer Madhu Jain; (right) a design from her collection

Designer Madhu Jain’s work will be celebrated by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), India’s apex fashion body, at the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter (A/W) 2017.

FDCI, in association with Maybelline New York, will commemorate 30 years of the Madhu Jain label, read a statement from FDCI.

Jain will unveil her designs on the first day of the four-day extravaganza, which will be held from March 15 to 18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

“FDCI has been the wind beneath the sail of many in the Indian design fraternity. It gives me immense hope that there are others who share my deep, abiding respect for our varied and rich crafts heritage. My dream is to optimise India and artisanal wealth and change the face of the handlooms sector,” Jain said in a statement.

Jain will showcase 22 ensembles celebrating three decades of her journey in the world of Indian textiles.

The audience will get to see her signature work using fabrics like ikat, kalamkari and central Asian embroideries in a contemporary context.

President of FDCI Sunil Sethi said: “Today, when India has carved its space on the global map of fashion, we have veteran designers like Madhu Jain to thank for its recognition beyond borders. She has been influential in championing a cause, that we at FDCI hold dear to our heart – craft revival and textile conservation.”