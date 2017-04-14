Peek-a-boo: Forget ripped denims, flaunt your butt in latest jeans worth Rs 1.2 lakh

Peek-a-boo! (Source: Vetements/Instagram) Peek-a-boo! (Source: Vetements/Instagram)

Relaxed fit, skinny, slim fit, boot cut, low rise, straight cut, ripped, raw or washed — jeans comes in all shapes and sizes. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more bizarre than this, fashion trends throw another curve ball at you. But, the newest addition in that list will leave you goggle-eyed!

In association with Levi’s, Vetements has come up with a unique style of jeans line that will expose your butt. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true. The French fashion brand has taken to new level altogether — with the most risque, racy and raunchy design. Unveiling it on Instagram, the brand posted a picture of the newly launched class of jeans. Check out the post here.

Breaking free from the front zip, the ‘High Rise Distressed Jeans’ flaunts a zip running from top to bottom at the backside. Not just jeans, low-cut demin shorts designed with a similar zip style is also available in the collection. Steal a glance at another post shared on Instagram here.

Call it strange, but they certainly missed to add this feature in their description. Avoiding adding the scandalous trait, the jeans have been simply classified as “dark blue washed denim and finished with zipped details at the front.” Before you get all pepped up to show off your curves in the jeans, lay your eyes on its price tag. Worth Rs1,20,000 ($1,870), the jeans will definitely burn a hole in your pocket!

Quick to add a pinch of humour, several Instagram users commented on the post with hilarious reactions. One user commented: “These are pants I’d wear in front of bae for easy access.” While one said, “Hilarious! Then why i need pants??😂😂,” another one added, “Now it’s easier to shit.”

“Makes farting easier,” wrote another user.

Would you like to try on the jeans? Tell us in the comments below.

