Veerey Ki Wedding promotions: Kriti Kharbanda channels summer chic vibes in these outfits

Kriti Kharbanda, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Veerey Ki Wedding, opposite Pulkit Samrat has been giving us some interesting outfit ideas. Be it her black jumpsuit with semi-sheer, mirror work or the white longline shirt she paired with a metallic green, quilted, mini skirt, the actor has been on a roll. And yet again, the 29-year-old showed us two different ways to sport white this summer.

Recently, the actor stepped out in a white little, lace dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and flared sleeves, with a beautiful cut-out detailing on the hem. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, we think Kharbanda looked pretty. Her outfit could be a nice choice for a dinner date.

Giving accessories a complete miss, she rounded off her look with peep-toe beige coloured heels — although we think she could have chosen a brighter pair of shoes.

Make-up artist Heema Dattani rounded off her look with neutral make-up and a dash of red on the lips. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted wavy manner.

For another event, Kharbanda was seen wearing a printed white top, which she styled with a high-waisted holographic skirt, both from Appapop. A few days ago, Malaika Arora showed us different ways to style holographic denims and now Kharbanada is giving us tutorials too. Celebrity stylist Anisha Gandhi teamed her outfit with a pair of high heels from Shein.

To complement this look, Dattani rounded it off with a nude make-up shade, well-defined eyes and nude pink lips.

We think she pulled off both the looks well but the holographic skirt takes the cake this time. What do you think about the actor’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

