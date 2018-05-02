Veere Di Wedding Tareefan song: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar’s glamorous looks will set your heart racing

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring in the latest song of Veere Di Wedding, ‘Tareefan’. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra ) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor set the temperature soaring in the latest song of Veere Di Wedding, ‘Tareefan’. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra )

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, who are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding have been giving us some stunning looks in ballroom dresses, navy blue power suits and bright-coloured ethnic wear through and through. And now with the release of the song Tareefan from the movie, the duo has left onlookers gaping with their bold and glamorous avatars. For fashion enthusiasts, their looks are a treasure trove of inspiration for glamorous night outs and a lesson in dreamy blow-dry hair and gorgeous smokey eyes. Not just them, even Swara Bhaskar and Sikha Talsania’s looks are inspiring. Other than the costume, make-up artist Namrata Soni certainly deserves a round of applause for bringing out the best in the actors.

Here’s a roundup of all the gorgeous looks from the song.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor was seen in a shimmery dark green, one-shoulder dress featuring thigh-high slit. Not only was the outfit stunning, her bold red lips and smokey eyes gave her a glamorous touch.

She was also seen in a nude corset-styled top teamed with a black, faux patent leather mini skirt and matching thigh-high boots. A pair of metallic danglers were accessorised with her outfit and nude matte lips with well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Sonam Kapoor

The actor was seen in a black and gold sweetheart-neck tube top teamed with a pair of jeggings. It was further styled with a black blazer with gold fringe detail on it and accessorised with a gold neckpiece. A messy hairdo with bold red lips and a gold and black eyeshadow rounded off her look.

For another look, Kapoor opted for a bright red ensemble. Her outfit included a strappy top with a slit skirt. As if one bright colour was not enough, she rounded off her look with magenta eyeshadow and light pink glossy lips. Silver earrings with matching handcuffs were styled with her outfit. We love how she paired it with white sneakers, thus adding an interesting sporty twist to her ethnic look.

The bride-to-be was also seen in a black outfit layered with a leopard-printed jacket accessorised with oversized earrings. But it was her bold and fiery make-up that caught our attention – winged eyeliner with magenta eyeshadow and orange lips.

Swara Bhaskar

Bhaskar kept it bold and risque in a velvet mini outfit featuring a belted waistline, plunging neckline and balloon sleeves. She styled it with fishnet stockings and thigh-high metallic silver boots. A dewy sheen with red lips and dark eyeshadow rounded off her look.

