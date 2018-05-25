‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Swara Bhasker’s love for ivory hues and mini skirts continues

What do you think of Swara Bhasker’s latest looks for Veere Di Wedding promotions? (Source: Varinder Chawla, VDWeddingfilm/ Instagram) What do you think of Swara Bhasker’s latest looks for Veere Di Wedding promotions? (Source: Varinder Chawla, VDWeddingfilm/ Instagram)

As the cast of Veere Di Wedding continues their film’s promotion with full fervour, their style game has taken fashion enthusiasts into a whirlwind of inspiration. And it’s not just fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are making heads turn with their sartorial choices. Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have also upped their game ahead of the film’s release.

While Bhasker started a string of Nirma-girl inspired memes after she was spotted in a sheer mini dress from Atelier Zuhra, it seems her love for ivory is here to last.

During the recent promotional event, the Anaarkali of Aarah star was spotted in a chic outfit by Shift India. The trendy suit skirt with quirky pocket detail was paired with a breezy cotton top with baggy balloon sleeves, also from the same label. With zero accessories, the chic ensemble was paired with brogue shoe from Tods.

With smokey eyes, nude make-up and lips, her look for the day was in sync with the dress. But what really made her look stand out from the rest of the cast was her hairstyle. A big round of applause to hair stylist Anchal Morwani, who styled her hair in a unique updo in form of a big bow!

Take a look at her hair here:

And once done with the promotions, the Nil Battey Sannata actor was seen sporting the #NotAChickFlick top at the airport. Pairing the quirky printed tee with a checkered mini-skirt, she also styled it with a matching long jacket — both in beige.

And Bhasker was not the only one wearing the #NotAChickFlick top, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted at the airport wearing the same top but instead opted for a black denim and cap to pair the tee.

Which look of Swara Bhasker do you like more? Tell us in the comments below.

