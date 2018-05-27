‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Sonam Kapoor teams her gold sari with a smock jumper; we can’t stop staring

Sonam Kapoor glitters in her sari-smock avatar, but could she nail the curation? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor glitters in her sari-smock avatar, but could she nail the curation? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While Veere Di Wedding is set to release on June 1, the promotions of the much-awaited movie have moved to Delhi now, with the star cast stepping out in their ultra-fashionable avatars to wow us. However, as is the case with Sonam Kapoor’s experimental style streak, her ventures often go amiss and this was one such time.

For a promotional event in the capital city, the newlywed chose to channel ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece the gilt sari was attractive, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick- a gilt smock jumper!

While the outfit was a big NO for us, we like the traditional vibes she exuded in a stunning pair of statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. A metallic bracelet and a statement ring added finishing touches to the actor’s look.

Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor picked a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari dress for the event. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor picked a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari dress for the event. (Source: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with stunning statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with stunning statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. (Source: APH Images)

Kapoor rounded out her attire with fine kohl-lined eyes, a dewy sheen and matte pink lips, with hair coiffed into a neat side-parted bun.

Ethnic fusion seems to be the actor’s latest crush as only a couple of days ago, she dished out a head-spinner in a distressed denim sari teamed with a crisp white shirt from Diksha Khanna. The stylish piece had been given a boho tone by stylist Rhea Kapoor, who accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of gold wrought earrings, an evil eye bracelet and a prominent ring. A messy bun had polished the actor’s look nicely.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Would you try out a similar sari combination? Let us know in the comments section below.

