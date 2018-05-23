Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena sets hearts racing in a black tulle piece, Sonam channels retro vibes in a velvet number

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Sonam Kapoor wow us with their promotional looks for Veere Di Wedding. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Sonam Kapoor wow us with their promotional looks for Veere Di Wedding. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Ever since the promotion of Veere Di Wedding has started, fashion connoisseurs have been in for a treat, especially with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor taking us on a sartorial tour. The ladies have kept their style streak strong throughout the promotions of the movie and this time too, for an event, the duo was seen giving us some serious goals in risque dressing.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan set hearts racing in a tulle bralette-skirt combo that had a plissé sheer overlay skirt. The Shehlaa By Shehla Khan number was layered with a matching sheer cape and Rhea paired the outfit with shiny black pumps. With nude make-up and smokey eyes, we think Kareena nailed the look.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor gave us some retro chic vibes in an olive green velvet Erdem piece. The thigh-high slit number boasted a sheer underskirt that looked coyly sultry. Sonam complemented her look with a winged eyeliner and bold red lips.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us cool summer vibes in these all-white outfits

Though Swara Bhaskar isn’t exactly known for her fabulous fashion choices, this time the actor left us in awe when she stepped out in a heavily spangled sheer mini from Atelier Zuhra. The ivory creation with a bouffant skirt looked elegant paired with cream pumps and Bhaskar rounded out her look with matte pink lips, a dewy sheen for make-up, a dust of silver on the lids and a subtly winged eyeliner. We think she was a stunner this time.

Shikha Talsania kept her glamour quotient high in a black embellished off-shoulder mini from Label Rhea Pillai Rastogi. With dewy make-up and soft pink-tinted lips, the actor managed to shine.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd