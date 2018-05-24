Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena’s cool blue denim suit, Sonam’s printed co-ords are style staples we need this summer

- Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 24: Celebs play with cool blues; Sonam in distressed denim sari, Kareena in denim suit
- Veere Di Wedding promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s distressed denim sari is a head-turner
- Need a quick fashion fix? Take a cue from Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora on how to ace a skirt this summer
With the impending release of Veere Di Wedding, the promotions are in full swing and the star cast seems determined to put their best foot forward–their back to back stunning appearances are proof. This time too, the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous at a promotional event. For the occasion, Kareena picked a Lucien Wang deconstructed denim jacket that stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed with a pair of flared denim pants from Bhane. The cool blues were complemented by a stunning pair of monochrome Manolo Blahnik pumps. The actor kept her make-up nude with neutral glossy lips and rounded out with a high ponytail.
ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor gave us a summer savvy look in a Payal Pratap floral-printed co-ords. The flowy skirt was teamed with a halter-neck crop top and layered with a matching cape. While the outfit was pretty, what got us hooked was the stunning eye make-up artist Namrata Soni gave the actor. Parrot-green hued lids with neutral lips channelled all the glamour one needs on a sunny afternoon.
ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena sets hearts racing in a black tulle piece, Sonam channels retro vibes in a velvet number
What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App