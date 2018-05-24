Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena’s cool blue denim suit, Sonam’s printed co-ords are style staples we need this summer

Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor make summer-savvy style statements. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor make summer-savvy style statements. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the impending release of Veere Di Wedding, the promotions are in full swing and the star cast seems determined to put their best foot forward–their back to back stunning appearances are proof. This time too, the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous at a promotional event. For the occasion, Kareena picked a Lucien Wang deconstructed denim jacket that stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed with a pair of flared denim pants from Bhane. The cool blues were complemented by a stunning pair of monochrome Manolo Blahnik pumps. The actor kept her make-up nude with neutral glossy lips and rounded out with a high ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a denim suit for Veere Di Wedding promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a denim suit for Veere Di Wedding promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her make-up nude and lips neutral. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her make-up nude and lips neutral. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor gave us a summer savvy look in a Payal Pratap floral-printed co-ords. The flowy skirt was teamed with a halter-neck crop top and layered with a matching cape. While the outfit was pretty, what got us hooked was the stunning eye make-up artist Namrata Soni gave the actor. Parrot-green hued lids with neutral lips channelled all the glamour one needs on a sunny afternoon.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena sets hearts racing in a black tulle piece, Sonam channels retro vibes in a velvet number

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a Payal Pratap dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a Payal Pratap dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd