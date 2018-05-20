Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us cool summer vibes in these all-white outfits

- From a handloom sari to a sheer kurta, Karisma Kapoor shows us how to keep it gracefully ethnic this summer
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a busy bee with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding, and for the Day two of the promotions, the actor stepped out in a crisp white ensemble from Gulabo.
The 37-year-old gave us some fusion fashion goals in a collared-kurta with a dupatta drape on one side that was teamed with a pair of palazzos. The chic silver gota work accentuated the outfit and stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of statement silver metal earrings from Apala. Rounding off her look with Fizzy Goblet jutis in silver, the actor kept her ethnic quotient on point.
Artist Subbu complemented Kareena’s look with a double-wing eyeliner, neutral lips and a messy high ponytail.
Kareena seems to be crushing on whites these days, as only a few days back we saw her giving us some serious classic vibes in a corset-style pantsuit from Flow. The off-shoulder number was a refreshing blend of the vintage with the modern and the actor complemented it with a pair of wood textured earrings. She rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, fine kohl-lined eyes and glossy pink lips. We think she looked lovely.
Earlier, we had seen the actor clad in a graceful Punit Balana double-layer anarkali in tusk white and the actor had looked pretty.
What do you think of the actor’s looks? Let us know in the comments below.
