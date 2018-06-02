‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor nail summer fashion in easy-breezy outfits

Veere Di Wedding promotions have created quite a buzz and needless to say, all the leading ladies have been stunning onlookers in their summer-worthy ensembles. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flowy dresses and dual-toned jeans to Sonam Kapoor easy-breezy ethnic wears and Swara Bhaskar’s experimental sartorial choices, the actors sure know how to make heads turn.
Yet again, a day before the release of the film, all the ladies enthralled fashion aficionados with their stylish outfits. Let’s take a look at who wore what.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actor kept it easy-breezy in an Abraham and Thakore ensemble, that included a flowy floral skirt paired with a matching strappy crop top. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and black heels, Khan looked lovely and gave some great style inspiration at the morning event. A refreshing make-up palette with thickly-lined eyes and hair tied in a neat updo gave finishing touches to her look.
Sonam Kapoor
Kapoor was seen in a black and white striped maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Statement gold earrings with a matching watch and black strappy sandals accented her outfit. A dewy sheen with bold red lips and half-tied hair rounded off her look.
Swara Bhaskar
The Nil Battey Sannata actor opted for a lilac matching separates that included a pair of flared trousers teamed with a flared sleeves top that a cut-out detail on it. Although we liked the soft colour, which seemed to be perfect for the day event, we think her outfit is a tad bit boring and Bhaskar could have done better. Even her nude make-up palette and centre-parted hairdo couldn’t save her look.
Shikha Talsania
Talsania made for a pretty picture in a floral semi-sheer shirt dress accessorised with a brown belt and beige starppy heels. A neutral make-up palette with nude pink lips and tousled wavy completed her look.
Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.
