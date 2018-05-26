‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania go for formals

In bold and edgy formal looks, the cast of Veere Di Wedding looked nothing but awesome! (Source: APH images) In bold and edgy formal looks, the cast of Veere Di Wedding looked nothing but awesome! (Source: APH images)

After a series of promotional events in Mumbai, the Veere Di Wedding team landed in Delhi on Friday and gave some serious #fashiongoals. Putting their best fashion foot forward, the film’s leading ladies made heads turn with their sartorial choices. Kareena Kapoor Khan was yet again styled in black by Rhea Kapoor. And if you thought her look from the music release earlier this week was stylish, wait till you see her latest avatar.

Nailing the all-black look yet again, the mother-of-one slayed in a pair of chic pants and sensuous jacket from Mugler. The uber cool jacket with sheer corset bodice detail, highlighted the star’s perfectly toned abs and left temperature soaring. With a tight hair bun, winged eyeliner and bold red lips, she left fans gaping.

To complement her look, she chose peep-toe heels from Louboutins, diamond studs from Dillano Luxurious Jewels and a simple bracelet from Ritika Bhasin.

Sonam Kapoor too rocked a pant-suit look for the film’s promotion in Delhi, but instead of a monochrome outfit, she opted for florals. Wearing a printed jacket and pants from Keti Chkhikvadze’s latest collection in bright fuschia, she looked stunning. With dramatic sleeves and pearl details on the coat, it was paired with a simple white shirt.

Complementing the pearl embellished look on the coat, stylist Rhea Kapoor paired it with quirky pearl earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. With tresses tied into a loose braid, make-up artist Mitali Vakil kept it simple to let the dramatic outfit do all the talking. With rosy lips, winged eyes and dewy shine on the cheeks, her look was rounded out echoing serious business vibe. We like the contrasting, trendy black and fuschia heels from trendy Jimmy Choo and box bag from Rheson.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker once again opted for white, but instead of a short skirt, she swapped it with dark grey cotton pants this time around. The stunning white backless cotton shirt with a bow-tail detail on the back was stunning and had an edgy look in the front with a high collar and puff sleeves around the shoulder that fitted towards the cuff.

Highlighting the cool cut of her shirt, her hair was tied into a top knot with few lose fringes adding delicate charm to her serious look. With smokey eyes, winged eyeliner and brown lips, and bold brows, her make-up too complemented her look. With simple statement studs and cool rings, we like how stylist kept her look simple yet classy.

Shikha Talsania, who have been defining fashion norms and inspiring plus-size people, too went for an all-black look and wore a skirt and top from Cushnie Et Ochs and Marks and Spencers. Although a safe look, we like how stylist Sneha Indulkar used a broad black belt accentuating her frame and paired with sassy ankle-tie heels from New Look. Adding oomph to her look were big golden studs from MISHO’s jewellery.

Whose look do you like more? Tell us in comments below.

