Veere Di Wedding promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s distressed denim sari is a head-turner

While distressed jeans and tees are pretty regular, a distressed sari is not easy to come by in the world of fashion. However, it seems Sonam Kapoor is ringing in a new denim trend with her distressed denim sari, which she wore to a recent promotional event of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed the unconventional piece with a crisp white shirt and kept the accessories boho chic to match the tone of the actor’s outfit. We like the gold wrought earrings, evil eye bracelet and the prominent ring she sported with her attire.

Artist Namrata Soni accentuated the actor’s make-up with an inky blue eye-liner, matte pink lips and a messy bun.

Earlier, we had seen the actor dressed in a Payal Pratap co-ords set for another promotional event. The floral printed dress was complemented with a pair of chunky gold earrings. However, what had gotten us hooked was the stunning eye make-up by Soni. The artist had flirted with a summer colour palette and gave the actor parrot-green lids along with neutral lips. We think her look was on point.

