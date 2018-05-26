‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania make heads turn in ethnic wears

Veere Di Wedding cast exhibits their fashion A-game. (Source: vdwthefilm/Instagram) Veere Di Wedding cast exhibits their fashion A-game. (Source: vdwthefilm/Instagram)

When it comes to flaunting style, the Veere Di Wedding cast has done a rather exceptional job by showcasing a variety of styles for the promotion of the movie. From Sonam Kapoor’s floral blue outfit to Swara Bhasker’s opting for white ensembles, these Bollywood divas have welcome the summer season with a bang. Yet again, to promote the movie the actors flaunted traditional wear on Saturday and wowed fans with their desi style. While recently, the four exhibited bold and eddy style in formal wear, it is now ethnic wear that they are turning heads with.

Wearing a gorgeous yellow sari from Rahul Mishra’s Fall ’17 collection, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning. But it was not the floral embossed sari that made heads turn but the navy blue blouse, bringing out the contrast. The off-shoulder column blouse with a fitted bodice had detailed sunflower embroidery in an ode to Van Gogh’s paintings. The beautiful six-yards was paired with simple emerald drop earrings, nude make-up and a simple ponytail.

Opting for a soothing powder blue lehenga from Anita Dongre’s latest collection, Swara Bhasker looked beautiful. The flowy silk lehenga with dainty floral prints was perfect for a sunny day and was paired with a matching tulle dupatta. The choli with gota work in golden threads was beautifully complementing the floral lower. Paired with the pastel outfit was chunky silver earrings from Apala by Sumit.

Wearing a beautiful pastel hue anarkali, Shikha Talsania looked bubbly and cute as she stepped out for Veere Di Wedding promotions in the Capital. The pale pink ensemble with silver gota work on the yoke and golden border on the hem was subtle yet stunning. But what really made her look stand out was the amazing hair and makeup done by Vidhi Salcha. To complement her outfit, her short tresses were brushed to a side and kept open in soft curls. With blush pink lips and dewy makeup, she looked pleasant and pretty.

Which dress would you pick? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd