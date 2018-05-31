Excited for ‘Veere Di Wedding’? See Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s glamorous looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor slay with their fashion choices during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor slay with their fashion choices during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Veere Di Wedding is about to hit the theatres soon, and the promotions for the movie have been going on in full-swing. While the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have lived up to their reputation as true blue fashionistas, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have also upped their style game. Before you pop popcorn while watching the movie at the theatre, here’s a look at all the promotional looks of the actors that seem to hint at the fashion fiesta in the movie.

Kareena turned up in a chic Michael Kors halter neck dress and looked absolutely stunning. Giving style connoisseurs some classic french vibes in the polka dot monochrome number that was cinched with a broad white belt, her look was refreshing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a Michael Kors number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a Michael Kors number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor tried to work her summer-savvy boho-chic style with a burgundy maxi dress from Shruti Sancheti. Although we definitely say yes to the ruffle-tiered sleeves, we think the dress lacked structure and looked frumpy.

Sonam Kapoor picked a burgundy maxi dress for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor picked a burgundy maxi dress for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a gorgeous yellow sari from Rahul Mishra’s Fall ’17 collection, Kareena looked stunning. However, it was not the floral embossed sari that made heads turn, but the navy blue blouse, bringing out the real contrast.

Opting for a soothing powder blue lehenga from Anita Dongre’s latest collection, Swara Bhaskar looked beautiful. The flowy silk lehenga with dainty floral prints was perfect for a sunny day and was paired with a matching tulle dupatta. The choli with gota work in golden threads beautifully complemented the floral lower.

Wearing a beautiful anarkali in pastel hues, Shikha Talsania looked bubbly and cute as she stepped out for Veere Di Wedding promotions in the Capital. The pale pink ensemble with silver gota work on the yoke and golden border on the hem looked subtle yet stunning.

The 37-year-old gave fusion fashion goals in a collared-kurta with a dupatta drape that was teamed with a pair of palazzos.

Sonam stepped out in another head-turner with a distressed denim sari fro Diksha Khanna that she teamed with a crisp white shirt and kept the accessories boho chic.

Clad in a textured ivory and gold suit with intricately beaded border, Kareena looked lovely. Exuding a traditional Punjabi-feel, the suit was paired with a matching salwaar.

Sonam looked like the girl-next-door in a lovely mauve ensemble from Good Earth. A piece from their Seerat collection, the suit set featured antique gold embroidery on chanderi, cotton silk and muslin. We like her outfit, but we just wish she hadn’t gone for a three-quarter cotton pant.

Kareena set hearts racing in a tulle bralette-skirt combo that had a plissé sheer overlay skirt. The Shehlaa By Shehla Khan number was layered with a matching sheer cape and Rhea paired the outfit with shiny black pumps.

Picking another black piece, the mother-of-one slayed in a pair of chic pants and sensuous jacket from Mugler. The uber cool jacket with sheer corset bodice detail highlighted the star’s perfectly toned abs and left temperature soaring.

Sonam rocked a pant-suit look for the film’s promotion in Delhi. She opted for florals. Wearing a printed jacket and pants from Keti Chkhikvadze’s latest collection in bright fuschia, she looked stunning.

For another promotional event, the newlywed chose to channel ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece, the gilt sari was attractive, Rhea chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick — a gilt smock jumper!

Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

For another event, Kareena picked a Lucien Wang deconstructed denim jacket that stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed with a pair of flared denim pants from Bhane. The cool blues were complemented by a stunning pair of monochrome Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her make-up nude and lips neutral. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her make-up nude and lips neutral. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sonam gave us a summer savvy look in a Payal Pratap floral-printed co-ords. The flowy skirt was teamed with a halter-neck crop top and layered with a matching cape. While the outfit was pretty, what got us hooked was the stunning eye by make-up artist Namrata Soni. Parrot-green hued lids with neutral lips channelled all the glamour one needs on a sunny afternoon.

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a Payal Pratap dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a Payal Pratap dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

