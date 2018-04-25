Veere Di Wedding: We’re drooling over Kareena’s sensuous pantsuit and Sonam’s pristine white gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor dish out killer dressing goals at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, while Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker kept their looks simple and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor dish out killer dressing goals at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, while Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker kept their looks simple and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ever since the buzz of the star cast of Veere Di Wedding started doing the rounds, fashion connoisseurs have been on their toes, expecting an explosive sartorial combination from fashionistas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the movie. Well, it seems one need not wait until the release of the movie to enjoy the best of fashion that the two actors are known to dish out. Recently, at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, the actors’ appearances were everything we expected it to be, while contrasting yet complementing each other.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a navy blue bandeau top teamed with a pair of matching pants and a jacket. The deep hues of the pantsuit accented the creamy complexion that dewy make-up gave the actor. Neutral lips and smokey eyes added dramatic touches to the actor’s look and she rounded it out with hair coiffed into soft curls and a gold watch.

Sonam Kapoor kept strong to her style streak in a Celia Kritharioti pristine white creation. Styled by Rhea, the textured dress boasted voluminous balloon sleeves and a twirl-worthy flared hem. Not forgetting to keep it classic with a pair of diamond earrings, she rounded out her look with nude pumps and a messy ponytail. We think she looked charming.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker kept it quirky in a deep pink wrap-around dress that was accessorised with chunky gold earrings and complemented with nude pumps. Shikha Talsania opted to wear a dove grey asymmetrical skirt with a crisp white shirt and accessorised with gold hoops.

What do you think of the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think aced their style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

