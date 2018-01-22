Vasant (Basant) Panchami 2018: Why do we wear yellow on this day

The bright colour symbolises prosperity, light and optimism. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The bright colour symbolises prosperity, light and optimism. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Basant Panchami marks the onset of spring. Considered as an auspicious day, the festival celebrated in different states of India according to the Hindu calendar, falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Magha. This day is also considered as an auspicious day to begin work.

Interestingly, the colour yellow holds great significance during Basant Panchami as it is associated with the colour of mustard flowers that bloom during this season, so wearing yellow is encouraged. It is also considered very auspicious to get married or perform house warming ceremony (griha pravesh) on the day of Basant Panchami. The bright colour symbolises prosperity, light and optimism.

In Bengal, people celebrate the day to honour goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning. Women deck up in pretty yellow saris and offer flowers.

If you are wondering how to wear yellow and yet stand out from the crowd, take some inspiration from our Bollywood celebs:

Go bold

Alia Bhatt opted for a neon yellow lehenga and teamed it with a teal coloured choli. Even though her ethnic outfit is the brightest we have seen in some time, with pastels ruling the better part of 2017, we are absolutely in love with it. With 2018 set to be the year of the bold colours, we think she is on the right path. You should try it too!

Statement jewellery

Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in a yellow Madhurya sari with jewellery from Gem Arts Plaza and Apala By Sumit. But it was her huge statement necklace that stole the limelight. You too can add charm to your look with traditional jewellery.

Spruce up your plain sari with a stunning blouse

Dressed in a yellow and green printed chiffon sari, Sonam Kapoor added charm to it with a sheer embroidered blouse. Dainty jewellery, a green clutch and braided hair rounded out her look.

Feeling too bright? Balance it with minimal make-up

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing a vibrant ink and lime yellow lehenga by Yoshita Couture. With minimal make-up and hair tied up in a simple ponytail, she let her beautiful outfit and earrings do all the talking. The golden detailed embellishments on her lehenga stood out and her blouse with a cut-out design at the back was a clear winner.

Less is more

Dressed in a yellow Anuradha Kuli sari paired with a matching blouse and a bindi, Vidya Balan looked like a true Indian beauty. Style lesson? Go for minimal make-up and smokey eyes, just like Balan.

Mix and match

Sonam Kapoor teamed her yellow kurta with a lehenga skirt with hues of marsala, orange and yellow and a matching dupatta. She looked like the quintessential Indian beauty as she rounded out her look with a white potli bag and beautiful jhumkas.

Opt for matching palazzo pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a yellow salwar with palazzo pants. We think this look is perfect for a daytime event – minimal yet effective!

Drape it like it’s hot

Mira Kapoor, who opted for a white and yellow embroidered lehenga added a twist by draping the dupatta like a sari pallu.

Happy Basant Panchami!

