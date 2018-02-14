Valentine’s Day 2018: Tutorials from Bollywood celebs on how to take your fashion game up a notch

What will you be wearing this V-day? (Source: Instagram) What will you be wearing this V-day? (Source: Instagram)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the excitement in the air is almost palpable. You might have something big planned for the special day to celebrate your bond of love with your partner and such an occasion demands that you step out in your best. So, what are your plans? A movie date or a candle-lit dinner? Whatever it is, one of the most common questions most women ask themselves on this day is – “what should I wear?” So, if you’re looking for a some style inspiration, fret not. With red being the hallmark colour of the day, let’s take tutorials from our Bollywood fashionistas on how to wear the colour right, without going overboard.

Red with a twist

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in a deep red, one-shoulder number by Sonaakshi Raaj, with ruffles embedded with deep crimson rubies. She styled it with big golden hoops in the ears and black strappy sandals by Manolo Blahnik. The actor went with a rose-tinted hue on the eyelids and matte pink lips, which subtly added to her sultry vibe.

Simple yet classy

Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous in a solid red Christian Dior gown. The floor-length gown would be a great choice if you are heading for some place lavish and fancy. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Bhatt completed her look with her hair tied up into a neat bun and kept her make-up by Puneet B Saini minimal yet classy with a red lipstick to go with her gown. They chose rings from Isharya to accessorise her ensemble.

For a cozy dinner

Kangana Ranaut stole the show in a figure-hugging red dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The actress styled it perfectly with a pair of red pumps, a tangerine lip shade and beautiful retro-inspired soft curls. This kind of styling is fuss-free and is an ideal choice for an intimate dinner.

Bold and beautiful

Making another ravishing style statement, Kangana Ranaut was seen in a blazing red midi dress. We love the simplicity of the off-shoulder number that was sleekly played up with a ruffle detailed neckline. Sporting just a charming smile for accessories, the Rangoon actor rounded out her look with black pumps, crimson lips and soft curls. We think she looked gorgeous.

Elegance with a touch of sultriness

Wearing a backless, high neck midi dress featuring a tie detailing, Kriti Sanon’s outfit is classy with a touch of sultriness to it. The tangerine-coloured, Gauri and Nainika outfit is for those who want to keep it classic in red but still deviate from the usual. Unlike Sanon, who accessorised her outfit with large golden earrings, you can opt for smaller ones in silver or platinum.

Faux leather is in

Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a faux leather dress from Georgian fashion label, Situationist. Featuring a plunging neckline along with puff sleeves and a wrap-over skirt, the dress was cinched at the waist, which perfectly accentuated her figure. The style trick here is to keep your accessories minimal just like Sinha. She styled her outfit with just a black choker and Swarovski necklace to add some dimension to her look.

Red is too mainstream

Malaika Arora keeps it comfy yet stylish in a wine-coloured wrap dress from Lola by Suman B. Featuring a plunging neckline with three-quarter sleeves, Arora looked ravishing. She teamed it with a pair of Louboutins and tied her hair into a neat ponytail.

Because shimmer makes you look party-ready

Manushi Chhillar looked picture-perfect in a shimmery dress from Falguni and Shane Peacock. Featuring a deep V-neckline, it looked more like a wrap dress, cinched at the waist. Giving accessories a total miss, she teamed her outfit with a pair of golden strappy heels. Make-up and hairstylist Amelia rounded off her look with a neutral palette, smokey eyes, red lips and styled her hair in beautiful waves.

Move over dresses, casuals are in

One of the most important part while dressing up, is to feel comfortable and at same time look super stylish. That is what Shraddha Kapoor teaches us, as she opts for a pair of blue denims with a white camisole. She added a pop of red to her casual outfit with a red leather jacket from And. If you are going for a casual date or a movie night, this outfit could be the right option for you.

An outfit is never complete with make-up. While it is important to know which make-up shade will suit your skin type, some make-up tips from our B-town actors will surely help you select the right palette. From ultra-violet to silver eyeliners and bold red lips, here are some trendy and beautiful to look your best this V-day.

Smokey eyes

Smokey eyes have been ruling the make-up trends in the last couple of years. Black smokey eyes will always remain classy. But you can opt for other shades including grey, maroon, blue or any colour of your choice. Also remember, when going for a bolder eye shade, tone down on your lip colour just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. You can also make it a little more dramatic by opting for thickly-lined eye make-up besides making them smokey like Kriti Sanon.

Winged eyes

Winged eyeliner makes the eyes appear larger and beautiful. Deepika Padukone is seen here opting for the same with a neutral make-up palette, blushed cheeks and perfectly-done eyebrows. Although she has went for a lighter shaded lip colour, you can go for bolder lip shades also.

Violets are in trend, so are silver-white eye liners

Shradhha Kapoor too, is seen here opting for smokey eyes but a rather colourful one – violet. Keeping her make-up minimal with nude pink lips, she let her eyes do the talking.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor added drama to her eyes with silver-white eye shadow, beautifully-done brows and mascara. While she has gone for fully-shadowed eyes in one look, for another one, she added a tinge of the eye shade just along the corner of the eyes. Beautiful, we say!

Nude palettes are for everyone

Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor rounded off Alia Bhatt’s look with a nude make-up palette with light smokey eyes and bold red lips. This make-up is easy to do and suited with most outfits, be a dress or casuals.

Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd