Valentine’s Day 2017: Go for glowing skin with Shahnaz Husain’s beauty tips

Beauty tips to make you prettiest best on V-Day!

Whether you want to look sweet and flirty or striking and romantic on Valentine’s Day this year, celebrate this day with flawless, glowing and radiant skin with these hair and make-up beauty tips to feel beautiful and confident.

These beauty tips will make you prettiest best and the simple skin care tips will turn this day into happy one.

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain suggests toning of the skin with chilled rose water, using cotton wool pads.

“Keep rose water in a bowl in the fridge with cotton wool pads soaking in them. First use them to wipe the skin. Then, stroke the skin with them. On the cheeks, use outward and upward movements, ending each stroke at the temples and applying gentle pressure. On the forehead, start from the centre and go outwards on each side, again ending at the temples. For the chin, use circular movements. Then, pat the skin briskly with the rosewater-soaked cotton wool pads,” Hussain says.

She further states that a “pick-me-up” face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing.

“Mix honey with egg white and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. For those with very dry skin, mix honey with egg yolk and a little milk. Leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water. After washing off the pack, give the skin a compress with the rose water soaked cotton wool pads,” Husain suggests.

She advocates the use of a facial scrub as well.

“It can work wonders on the skin, helping to remove dead skin cells and making the skin brighter. Make a facial scrub with walnut powder and one teaspoon each honey and curd. Apply the mixture on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water,” Hussain adds.

Dried and powdered curry leaves (Kari Patta) can also be added to face packs, as it is said to add a glow to the skin. It can be mixed with two teaspoon oats or wheat bran (choker), two teaspoons rose water and one teaspoon yogurt. It should be a paste that does not drip. Apply on face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

“Fruit packs are great for adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yogurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply it on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow, but also removes tan and softens the skin,” suggests Shahnaz Husain

For oily skin, she says mix Multani Mitti with rose water into a paste and apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it is dry. For combination skin, apply the mask on oily areas of the skin.

For normal skin: Mix multani mitti with honey and yogurt into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

An ideal way for glowing skin on the body is to tie ingredients in a clean cloth, wet slightly and then rub the cloth bag on the skin while bathing. Mix powdered milk, ground almonds (badaam), rice powder and rose petals. The ingredients work on your skin, gently cleansing it and leaving it soft, smooth and vibrant. It also leaves the body naturally perfumed and refreshed, feeling as smooth as silk, suggests Husain.