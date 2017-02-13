Valentine’s Day 2017: Here’s how to dress up for your special night out

Choose comfort but don’t compromise on style this Valentine’s Day. (Source: Instagram) Choose comfort but don’t compromise on style this Valentine’s Day. (Source: Instagram)

Alright, we know it’s another Hallmark holiday but admit it that you are worried about putting together the perfect Valentine’s Day look. Dressing up on this universal day of love can be a little tricky and tiring at the same time and that’s why we are here to help you decide. Doesn’t matter whether you want to have a romantic dinner with your beau or simply hang out with your friends, we have figured out outfit ideas for you for daytime and dinnertime rendezvous.

If you are out for a fancy meal with your date: Take the fancy route with a slip dress or anything in easy, breezy silhouettes. While ankle-grazing dresses and gowns are good, we are not sure if you would want to go through so much effort. You can tone it down a notch with a fitted midi dress in sheer or lace. Also, metallic and suede skirts are big this season.

For guys, if you want to keep it simple yet stylish you can go for chinos. Just make sure that there is no bagginess around the hips, no excess fabric in the rise and the butt area and no front darts. You can pair it with a fitted cotton shirt in stripes or gingham with maybe a cotton tie or even a fun plaidbow-tie. For the ones willing to make some extra effort, opt for striped casual suits.

If you are up and about and constantly on your feet: If you have an adventurous day planned out then we say you ditch those heels or at least go for walkable heels. Also, bring out your favourite pair of denims or flowy, wide-legged high waist trousers and pair it with a bardot top/crop top or turn the heat up in a beautiful silk top. You can also go for a patchwork denim shirt and a smart pair of shorts. Since, your outfit is simple, make sure that you accessorise it well with statement earrings.

Men can go for a chambray shirt or a striped long sleeve tee and jeans and accessorise it with vintage style military boots or even a hat.

If you are just hanging out with friends: This one can go two ways – either you dress up for a night of wining and dancing and bring out all those funky skirts, metallic dresses and crop tops or you just dress down and stick to bohemian chic looks.

Guys can do with cotton or linen trousers, a tee in pastels or floral shirts and smart sports shoes, something like a pair of Stan Smiths maybe!

