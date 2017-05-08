Vaani Kapoor’s latest photo shoot shows you how to chill out in this hot summer

Take cues for your summer wear from Vaani Kapoor’s latest shoot. (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram) Take cues for your summer wear from Vaani Kapoor’s latest shoot. (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

As the temperatures soar across the country, we’re left with the very important question of what to wear, because let’s face it, all we want to do is either don a bikini and jump into a pool, or sit inside in air conditioned spaces and never move out. But that’s not happening, is it. So, here we have our Bollywood beauties leading by example for the best of breezy summer fashion.

From Parineeti Chopra to Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, these divas having been setting the standards with their summer style — from lots of off-shoulder dresses and tops to flowy frabrics, we just need to go through their Instagram feeds and public appearances to take our cues. Well, the recent celebrity to join the list of must-follows is Vaani Kapoor.

The Befikre actress looks stunning and summer-ready in the latest season-themed photo shoot for Filmfare magazine. Flaunting dresses from some of India’s top designers, Kapoor looks chic and sophisticated, fun and whimsical in the the various avatars styled by Mohit Rai.

Here she is in a pineflower and crochet dress by designer Arpita Mehta.

Although you may not want to wear a cape in this heat, but this forest feather cape by Karleo can be a great exception.

Get office-ready or for a formal day event with this Ivory Sheen Wrap Dress by Lola by Suman B, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and a stunning Eina Ahluwalia necklace.

A casual day event or picnice, this cool blue dress by Payal Singhal should be your go-to outfit. Kapoor’s paired the dress here with a colourful pair of Jimmy Choos and a cute pair of Eina Ahluwalia earrings.

Have a fancy evening do? Worry not, let the dress do the talking. Kapoor’s glowing in this ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock, and so will you.

This is probably our favourite – this powder aqua blue-tiered chiffon tassel dress from Karn Malhotra’s SS17 collection. Kapoor’s paired it with a smart Isharya bracelet.

And turn up the summer heat in this monochrome outfit comprising a Turquoise and Gold top and a pleated Nishka Lulla Mehra skirt. Accessorise it with this lovely Suhani Pittie gold bracelet.

Of these, which is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

