Vaani Kapoor is ringing in summers with her femme fatale avatar

Vaani Kapoor appears on the cover of Maxim India for their March issue. (Source: File Photo) Vaani Kapoor appears on the cover of Maxim India for their March issue. (Source: File Photo)

From making temperatures soar in risque gowns to giving us OOTD goals in her cool cotton dresses, Vaani Kapoor’s versatile fashion wardrobe hardly ever fails to charm us. Recently, Kapoor appeared on the cover of a leading magazine for their March issue and we think she looked magical, draped in sultry sheer.

For the photo shoot with Maxim India, Kapoor was decked in a black bodysuit with an embellished bralette. Stylist Krishna Mukhi layered the attire with a semi-sheer cape. Though the actor’s outfit was definitely on the hotter side of steamy, we love the nude tones and smokey eyes that she complemented her attire with. Kapoor rounded out her look with hair brushed into waves.

The inside photos were just as gorgeous with the actor clad in a sheer and lace ensemble. We like the casually shrugged down one-shouldered style she flaunted in the pose.

In a cutout bralette and striped pants, Kapoor looked like a seductive beauty. The actor’s nude make-up and smokey eyes added oomph to the look.

The actor pulled off a fierce look in a black bodysuit layered with a structured cape. We think she looked phenomenal.

The actor wore velvet pants teamed with an embellished bralette for this photo shoot.

We love Kapoor’s risque outfits in the photo shoot. What do you think of the actor’s look? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

