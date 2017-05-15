Vaani Kapoor or Serena Williams — who looks better in this Burberry printed dress?

Both Vaani Kapoor and Serena Williams recently wore a Burberry silk dress. (Source: Vaani Kapoor, Serena Williams/Instagram) Both Vaani Kapoor and Serena Williams recently wore a Burberry silk dress. (Source: Vaani Kapoor, Serena Williams/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Yash Raj’s Befikre along with Ranveer Singh, was spotted at the launch of an international beauty brand’s store in Gurugram. While she wore a Burberry printed silk dress for the event, but guess what, recently mommy-to-be Serena Williams was spotted in the same dress too.

Kapoor chosen a pair of two-toned, red and nude Jimmy Choo sandals to go along with the quirky print of the dress. But it seems the bright, red colour of the sandals did not do much help, the bright colours giving no particular relief to the eyes. Although she did the smart thing of letting the very busy dress do much of the talking, keeping her hair and make-up simple, we did miss a little bit of pop – possibly on the lips – because overall the actress looked a bit washed out.

So, when we compared her look with that of the international tennis star (how could we not!), Williams clearly stole the show.

Beaming in her pregnancy-induced glow, Williams looks stunning in the printed frock, a photo of which she uploaded on her official Instagram page recently. The 35-year-old sports star, who ‘accidentally’ told the entire world that she is expecting a baby, completed her look by keeping her beautiful black hair open, styled into a wavy mane and chose simple jewellery to go with her outfit.

While Kapoor had also worn a similarly printed belt that cinched her dress in the middle, Williams decided to go sans-belt, flaunting her baby bump in all its glory. Unlike Kapoor, she chose nude-coloured sandals to go with her dress. the understatement of which made sure all eyes are on her dress.

Who do you think of the two celebrities looked better in the Burberry dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

