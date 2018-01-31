Vaani Kapoor sizzles in an open-back, black Nikhil Thampi gown

Vaani Kapoor set temperatures soaring in a sultry black backless evening gown by Nikhil Thampi. (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram) Vaani Kapoor set temperatures soaring in a sultry black backless evening gown by Nikhil Thampi. (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor must not have exactly been in the limelight after the release of her film Befikre co-starring Ranveer Singh, but she has made sure to catch fashion experts attention every time she stepped out looking gorgeous to the T. Not disappointing this time either, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress was seen getting the temperatures soaring in a sultry black backless evening gown by Nikhil Thampi. Showing how to work a dress like that perfection, Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures, the caption of one of which read: “Go Bold or Go Home.”

Kapoor carried off the plunging neckline, open back dress with sequined detailing at the mermaid hem with élan. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, Kapoor chose to go bold and accessorised with multiple rings. She wore minimal make-up — neatly kohled eyes and a hint of pink on her lips — by Adrian Jacobs and wore her beautiful straight hair a tousled mop, styled by Pompy Hans.

