Vaani Kapoor nails three of her favourite trends in this Zara dress

Vaani Kapoor stepped out in a blush pink number from Zara and we think she looked absolutely lovely. Her smokey eyes and beautiful soft wavy hairdo added a sultry element to her look. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2017 7:29 pm
Vaani Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor latest photos, Vaani Kapoor fashion, Vaani Kapoor Zara, Vaani Kapoor pleats Vaani Kapoor is perfection in this blush pink Zara dress. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram)
With the year coming to an end, Bollywood celebs are opting more and more for softer hues. After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s blush pink ensemble, it is Vaani Kapoor who experimented with the delicate colour.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor was seen in a slip dress from Zara, nailing three of her favourite trends in one outfit, which are ” Pastel, Pleated and Pearly Perfection,” according to her Instagram post.

We like the chic outfit stylist Mohit Rai picked out, with the paillette embellishments on the bodice and a pleated skirt. He accessorised it with a chic gold neck bauble from Accessorize and picked pink Christian Louboutin pumps to complement the subtle shade of the dress.

A round of applause for make-up artist Marianna Mukuchyan, who gave the actor a beautiful dewy sheen and glossy pink lips to accentuate her features. Her smokey eyes and beautiful soft wavy hairdo added a sultry element to her attire. Take a look at the photos here.

What do you think of the actor’s look? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

