Vaani Kapoor looks like the perfect beach-babe in her latest magazine photo shoot

Vaani Kapoor’s latest shoot would make you want to hit the beach right away! (Source: File Photo) Vaani Kapoor’s latest shoot would make you want to hit the beach right away! (Source: File Photo)

If you thought the beautiful Vaani Kapoor took a sabbatical after Befikre — her last film co-starring Ranveer Singh released — boy, were you wrong! The sultry stunner is back and this time she is turning up the heat on the cover of her latest magazine photo shoot. The face on Cosmopolitan India’s July edition this year, she looked every bit the summer beauty with colours splashed all over the cover and the stylish outfit!

Kapoor struck a diva pose with her hands on her waist and looked stunning in an Omorfos dress. The pencil-fit dress had a beautiful splash of colours with abstract designs all over. The dress had a strap on one side, and whimsical frilled mesh sleeve on the other; the high-waist accentuated her curves. The bikini-inspired neckline made the gorgeous actor look all ready to soak in the sun on some gorgeous sandy beach. The cut-out on the waist makes her attire look more playful, especially with her beautiful beach-wave tresses left open.

Styled by Amandeep Kaur, she chose to keep her accessories minimal and make-up understated. With just a tinge of red on her lips, Kapoor wore a ring and a bracelet from Dior, giving us a beach-babe vibe all throughout!

That’s not all. Kapoor looked ravishing in a green printed bodysuit from the house of Afina London, carried off a fresh beach-boho combo in a pair of trippy shades from Koovs Fashion and a Marc Jacobs dress and looked like the perfect nature-baby in a T-shirt from Kate Spade and green printed flair pants by Sanchita.

