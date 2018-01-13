Use talcum powder as make-up hack

Here’s how talc powder can help your make up look natural. (Source: File Photo) Here’s how talc powder can help your make up look natural. (Source: File Photo)

Puniti, beauty expert at 7 Shades by Puniti Unisex Salon, and Vijay Singhal, senior dermatologist at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, have listed uses of talcum powder:

* You can use talcum powder while doing your eyelash make-up. Before applying mascara on the eyelashes, dust on some talcum powder very lightly. This will result in a fuller and longer look. Make sure to close your eyes while applying to avoid irritation and itching of the eyes.

* Set your make-up: Talcum powder serves as an amazing base for make-up. To avoid getting that greasy look from your make-up, just apply a base coat of talcum powder. It helps in setting your make-up and absorbing all that excess oil. Just make sure to wash it off properly as it shouldn’t remain on for long.

* To avoid itching and redness experienced after waxing, you can use talcum powder before getting waxed. Gently dust the area which is to be waxed with talcum powder. This results in a super smooth and silky look and feel.

* Talc serves as a wonderful dry shampoo. To get a silky look for your hair, sprinkle some talcum powder on the roots of your hair. This will absorb the excess oil and will give your hair a silky finish. Just make sure to wash it off once you’re done. However, don’t make it a habit to use talc regularly as it shouldn’t be used excessively. These are just for quick results.

* Talcum is also helpful for eliminating body odour and give freshness. In case you have areas of irritated skin, rub a bit of talcum powder in to calm it.

