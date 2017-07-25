Use roses to hydrate skin, treat acne and de-stress

For regular use, dip the cotton ball in rosewater and clean the face. (Source: File Photo) For regular use, dip the cotton ball in rosewater and clean the face. (Source: File Photo)

Roses have a lot of uses apart from its de-stressing fragrance. From being an ace hydrator to being a healer, experts have rated the rose and its petals high for their uses.

Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower, and Sonia Mathur, Beauty Expert and Training head at Organic Harvest, have rolled out a list of uses of a rose:

* Hydration: Rose mixed with water helps hydrate, re-energise and moisturise the skin giving it a fresh look. It helps control excess oil and also maintains the skin’s pH balance. Containing a complex array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, rose essential oil has excellent emollient properties for moisturising dry skin.

* Rosewater and lemon juice skin tonic: This tonic helps in clearing pimples and acne. Wash your face with water, followed by application of the tonic. Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it with warm water. This is suitable for either combination skin or oily skin.

* Rosewater and almonds face pack: This is considered to be an ideal pack for dry skin. A paste can be prepared by using almonds, honey and rosewater together. This face-pack can be used for skin whitening.

* For regular use, dip the cotton ball in rosewater and clean the face. It acts as a natural toner and removes the dust and dirt settled onto the skin. This process can be repeated in the morning and night time. Rosewater can also be used in bath water. It helps in inducing a skin glow. The gentle aroma of rose removes the stress and refreshes the body.

* Eye care: Rosewater can alleviate the discomfort and relieve the stress after application. Rosewater brings shine and makes the eyes healthy. The anti-septic and anti-bacterial properties save the eyes from pollution, dust, redness and harm caused by chemicals in make-up products that one may be accustomed to using. It can also help in preventing dark circles when mixed with milk.

* Hair care: If used with shampoo on a regular basis, rosewater promotes moisturisation and conditioning of hair follicles.

Rosewater and jojoba oil blended together can be applied on the hair for 10 minutes before washing, as it effectively helps in repairing damaged hair caused by curling irons or blow driers.

To get rid of frizzy hair, rosewater and aloe vera can be blended together in equal proportions. Apply it over your scalp properly. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash off.

* Skin disease treatment: Rose has antibacterial, anti-fungal and antiviral properties, making it ideal to topically treat a host of ailments, including abrasions, burns and skin conditions. It has also been used to ease sore throats, fever and cough.

The anti-inflammatory properties help treat redness and inflammation. Rose oil can also help refine skin texture, controlling skin diseases such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Rose water can also treat acne and can be added in tea to calm sore throats.

* De-stress: Inhaling the aroma of roses is said to be a powerful mood enhancer. It lowers the concentration of the stress hormone in the body, and helps in getting rid from feelings of anxiety, thereby promoting emotional well-being and relaxation.

* Local botox: Roses also help aging skin, keeping fine lines and wrinkles at bay. Use Rosehip seed oil (which is derived from small fruits found behind the rose flower) which contains high levels of Vitamin C and is rich in oils and proteins.

