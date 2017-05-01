US woman’s quirky anti-Trump protest wearing saris is making news for all the right reasons

Stacy Jacob feels her America is all about diversity and nothing better than a sari encapsulates that emotion better. (Source: stajo12/ Instagram) Stacy Jacob feels her America is all about diversity and nothing better than a sari encapsulates that emotion better. (Source: stajo12/ Instagram)

Donald Trump completed the first 100 days in office and it has been marked with marches and protests. Many across the country came together to raise their voices for the causes they believed in, but not all held only banners and posters to make their point, few took up unique measures to make their point.

One such unique was that of Stacy Jacobs, who celebrated 100 days of resistance by wearing saris!

Yes, an American woman chose ethnic Indian handloom saris to protests for every controversial thing Trump administration did. From #protestsaree for the ban on Muslims from several countries to repelling of health bill or border along the Mexican border, Jacobs’ unusual protest is making everyone proud.

Jacobs visited Chennai in 2015 and instantly fell in love with Indian textiles and artworks. Not just saris, her profile is rich in every form of traditional Indian attires. But how she channelled her love for the clothing into a tool of protest has left everyone in awe.

“The saree struck me as the most impossibly beautiful garment, though it seemed completely off limits for me as a white western woman. Upon my return from India, I sought to learn as much as I could about the textiles and traditions that seemed to influence Indian fashion, including (but not limited to) the saree,” she told indianexpress.com via email.

On asking why she chose a South-Asian clothing as her weapon of protest, the professional bridge player said, “Because it is an unusual look for a white woman. My hope was that Americans would make comments or ask questions about why I dressed like that. I also hoped to demonstrate solidarity with South Asian families in my community — and indeed all people of colour.”

The mother of two beautiful girls, Joanna (20) and Kati (16), who have also attempted to flaunt a sari on few occasions, says her heart goes out to the victims of racial attacks. Remembering Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who “was senselessly and tragically murdered in a Kansas bar by my ignorant countryman”, she added, “So many brown families live here in fear now, and my hope is that by wearing the saree in my everyday life, I can be a clear symbol of the openness and acceptance and appreciation that have gone missing from middle America.”

Initially, Jacobs was apprehensive about the reactions from Trump supporters, right-wing, conservative, anti-immigration bigots, regarding her saris. “This group respond to me with head-shaking and eye-rolling; they seem to think I’m just another liberal nutter,” but what really took her by surprise and too some extent saddened her was the reaction from the South-Asian communities. “The surprise has been that the angriest critics have tended to be South Asian women living In the west who see my protest as an insensitive and objectionable display of cultural appropriation,” Jacob lamented.

For her, the sari is a great personification of diversity, what really is the pulse of America too. So, when she saw the growing violence and hatred fuelled by Trump’s presidency, she felt she must stand and fight against it. “My America embraces diversity, celebrates the coming together of cultures and exists as a safe haven for the oppressed and persecuted from every corner of the world. When I saw how far away from that ideal we have come, I simply could not sit idly in my place of privilege,” and hence the sari protest began.

And beyond borders, Jacob, a resident of suburban Chicago is also pledging her support for Indian weavers bringing their plight and talent into the limelight. “The only way I know how to help the lives and conditions of weavers and artisans is by carefully and responsibly buying and respecting their art.” Believing that she is a “patron of the textile arts” she does not want to venture into business but aims to “encourage others to check out and buy handloom” products.

A therapist by profession, Jacob also admits that learning to drape a sari the right way was hard, but after help from many YouTube tutorials, one look at her profile and people would know she’s a pro. “My biggest struggle is still with making proper pallu pleats and keeping them nicely on my shoulder. I tend to wear the pallu in front to distract from my inexpertise.”

Over time – with some designer friends – she now mostly sources her six-yards online. She said, “Authenticity is extremely important to me, as is directly supporting the weavers and artists who create truly extraordinary textiles. London Desi Project and The Far East Art Studio, both out of London, are also favourite sources.”

Comparing global fashion, she feels Indian fashion is “completely opposite from the fast disposable fashion that rules the West”. With her absolute love for handloom cottons and Jamdani she strives to make a mark and start a debate.

