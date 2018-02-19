Uplift your attire with quirky footwear

Experiment with loafers or funky sneakers as these days people prefer comfort over style. (Source: File Photo) Experiment with loafers or funky sneakers as these days people prefer comfort over style. (Source: File Photo)

The right pair of shoes can transform your body language and attitude tremendously. Pair up Garfield or Mickey Mouse print shoes with loose and ankle-length cargo pants or opt for bold colours and attractive heels that can be paired with an all-white attire, say experts.

Saket Agarwal, founder of Lazy Jojo, and Surabhi Agarwal, Head of Merchandising at Crocs India, have listed a few ways of amping up the style quotient with the right footwear:

* Experiment with loafers or funky sneakers as these days people prefer comfort over style. You can pair your sneakers with kurtis and saris as well to make the look edgy.

* Pair up Garfield or Mickey Mouse print shoes with loose and ankle-length cargo pants and knotted shirt.

* Add a bit of dazzle with striking metallic heels or colour rich pumps.

* Opt for big bold colours and attractive heels that can be paired with an all-white simple and sophisticated attire.

* A formal look can be transformed into a fun look by just changing your shoes. Pastel shoes are your classic shoes that go with any and every outfit and are rightly termed as a universal pairing.

* A boring, mundane jersey dress can give a different look if you pair it with shoes that have a subtle, but quirky print.

* Formal attire is usually seen as plain and dull, but you can brighten it up by adding a pair of canvas shoes with an attractive doodle print.

* Adding a clog to your shoe-drobe can actually enhance your look.

* A statement dress can be paired up with floral print shoes, just to add a small element of peculiarity.

* Iridescent arrow-like prints, zigzags, squares and many other shapes can be worn with a number of attires.

* If you are travelling in a gang, or having a major get-together, a fun thing to do would be everyone wearing a pair of shoes with the same print, basis the theme of the party, like Halloween, Christmas or Holi.

