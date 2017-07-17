United Nations Pageants 2017: Three Indian divas shine in a historic feat

The contest was recently held in Jamaica. (Source: United Nations Pageants/ Facebook) The contest was recently held in Jamaica. (Source: United Nations Pageants/ Facebook)

When it comes to beauty and fashion, there’s no doubt that Indians women have won many accolades and pageants. From Sushmita Sen to Lara Dutta; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra — divas have always made India proud in international beauty contests. Adding to this glorious list is Amiiee Chaudhary Verma, Neepa Singh and Roshni Hassan, have won the Ms United Nations 2017, Mrs United Nations Classic 2017 and Mrs United Nations 2017 titles respectively.

The beauty contest was recently held in Kingston, Jamaica, where the three ladies were crowned as the winners. This was a historic moment in beauty pageant history where the representatives from one country won in all the three categories in a single night.

30-year-old Amiiee (Amisha) Chaudhary Verma is an air hostess by profession and works with Air India and hails from Faridabad. She is also a certified Make-up Freelancer in “Art of Makeup”.

Air India’s cabin crew member Amisha wins Miss United Nations. pic.twitter.com/r2mpI9WOgv — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

Gujarat’s Neepa Singh, 45, apart from winning the crown of Mrs United Nations Classic 2017 she also became the Community Ambassador 2017. She was first Indian woman to win a beauty contest at her age.

Neepa Singh from Ahmedabad, Gujarat after winning the crown. (Source: United Nations Pageants/ Neepa Singh from Ahmedabad, Gujarat after winning the crown. (Source: United Nations Pageants/ Facebook

Roshni Hassan from Guwahati also won the People’s Choice Ambassador Award along with her crown. She also won the Mrs India United Nations 2017 earlier and was the 2nd runners up of the Mrs India Earth 2016 contest.

Rohini Hassan from Guwahati after winning the crown. (Source: United Nations Pageants/ Facebook) Rohini Hassan from Guwahati after winning the crown. (Source: United Nations Pageants/ Facebook)

The three women were in a fray for nine days to win the competition along with contestants in five different categories — Mr United Nations, Ms United Nations, Mrs United Nations, Miss United Nations and Little Miss United Nations.

The three ladies pose for a photo during the contest’s photoshoot. (Source: Neepa Singh/ Facebook) The three ladies pose for a photo during the contest’s photoshoot. (Source: Neepa Singh/ Facebook)

However, the private beauty pageant hosted in Jamaica every year is not affiliated with any international pageant system or associated with the United Nations.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd