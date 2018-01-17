Ultra violet to disco-inspired style: Fashion trends that will rule 2018

From ruffles to fringes, check out what to wear in 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) From ruffles to fringes, check out what to wear in 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

‘What to wear and what not to wear’ is the biggest dilemma a fashionista faces, especially when the year is just starting out and you have no inspirations handy. Since we can always look up to our Bollywood celebs and designers for the hottest trends, we bring them to you right from the horse’s mouth. Find out what to wear this year and what to stay away from to avoid making a faux pas. Here are the trends that will rule 2018!

Ultra Violet: Pantone colour of the year

If there’s anybody who knows about colours more than anybody, it is Pantone. From your drawing room furniture to your bedroom walls, the firm predicts a take-over by Ultra Violet. But more so in your wardrobes. While 2017 gave us a glimpse into how the lovely colour can be worn, 2018 is likely to see a lot of ways this classy and mysterious colour can be used in your wardrobe.

Tinsel/metallic fringe

Want to know the shortcut to glamour? It’s fringes! These tinsel beauties will soon be making an appearance in every fashionista’s closet. Aastha Sharma, who has dressed up Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Disha Patani predicts that this retro style will be back with a bang this year.

Bold colours

Summer shopping? Sharma advises going for bold colours like purple, yellow, bright orange during the warm weather.

Disco-inspired fashion: Sequins, embellished bustiers

If you thought disco-inspired sequins and embellished bustiers are restricted to the runway or the party bling, then 2018 is about to prove you wrong. This glitzy trend is sure to spill out on the streets and can be used to glam up a basic outfit as well.

Sheer

Sheer and semi-sheer detailing had been a part of almost all the red carpet outfits in 2017. The trend will continue to only grow in the new year with crops tops, bomber jackets and shrugs.

Yellow colour

If you were tuned into fashion in 2017, then hot pink was probably the most rampant colour you must have come across. This year, yellow is the new hot pink.

Techno fabrics

While the international runways saw techno fabrics dazzling the fashion connoisseurs, their Indian counterparts seem to be catching up too. Designer Dhruv Kapoor has been using them a lot lately.

Edgy florals/ Botanical (green leaves)

While edgy florals ruled the runway last year, Botanicals or green leaf patterns will come in big time this year, according to Agarwal.

Fisherman bags/ footwear

They’re not just easy to carry but also super cool and might be the ‘it’ bag of 2018. We might also see a lot of the fisherman comfy footwear.

Ruffles

Since we are all crushing on ruffles, it is too soon to bid the trend goodbye. While Kriti Sanon has proven to be the undisputed queen of the ruffles game, other celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan are close behind.

Plastic handbags, coats, boots and accessories

This trend ruled the runway last year, and we are only waiting for it to take over everybody’s wardrobe this year.

Checks

While checks have been touted as a popular winter fashion, with plaids flooding our winter wardrobes, they can be worn equally chicly for a summer brunch. Take cues from our celebs here.

Already excited? While we figure out which one we are gong to try first, you let us know your first choice in the comments’ section below.

