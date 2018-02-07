  • Associate Sponsor
PadMan promos: Twinkle Khanna’s metallic skirt is perfect for your spring wardrobe; here’s how much it costs

Dressed in a black Zara top and multi-coloured midi skirt from the high-end Italian label Missoni, Twinkle Khanna looked gorgeous at a promotional event for 'PadMan'. Would you like to get this quirky number for your wardrobe this spring?

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 3:57 am
twinkle khanna, padman, twinkle khanna fashion, celeb fashion, twinkle khanna style statement, twinkle khanna zara, charles and keith, indian express, indian express news Would you like Twinkle Khanna’s rainbow number in your wardrobe?
Twinkle Khanna is not only popular for her stance on socially relevant topics, but is also known to occasionally sport interesting outfits that we would love to include in our wardrobe. Mrs Funnybones usually picks casual and comfy ensembles that are chic, which is exactly what she did during the promotions of the upcoming film PadMan, along with husband Akshay Kumar and actor Radhika Apte.

Dressed in a black Zara top and multi-coloured midi skirt from the high-end Italian label Missoni, she looked gorgeous. The 43-year-old paired it with a chic Lavish Alice blazer and sandals from Charles and Keith. The actor-turned-author stole the spotlight in her attire, and we couldn’t help but adore how she balanced out the vibrant skirt that could easily have been OTT, with the black top and blazer.

See the pictures here.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna stole the spotlight in her attire.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Anushka Khanna, she let her casually blow-dried hairstyle go with the flow, and accessorised the outfit with simple pearl earrings and a classic Chanel purse.

You could style Twinkle Khanna’s ultra feminine skirt in many other ways too.

Dewy make-up, contoured high cheek-bones, heavy eyeliner and glossy lips rounded off her look. The ultra feminine skirt is definitely a great choice, and you could pair it with many other vertical and single-toned tops as well, depending on where you’re going and how glam you want it to look. The skirt sits high on the waist, and gives the illusion of length to your frame, while providing a flattering definition to your silhouette. Well worth the almost Rs 90,000 price tag it carries, don’t you think?

We would totally give a thumbs up to her multi-coloured striped skirt, and her styling. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

