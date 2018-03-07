Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon: 5 fabulous ways to style a long skirt

(L-R) Twinkle Khanna; Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon show us easy ways to style a long skirt. (Source: File photo; eksters/surinakakkar/Instagram) (L-R) Twinkle Khanna; Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon show us easy ways to style a long skirt. (Source: File photo; eksters/surinakakkar/Instagram)

Maxi skirts are undoubtedly one of the most comfortable staples in our closet. Although they can make for really trendy and versatile style statements and can be worn during fall and winter, these long-hemmed attires are usually associated with spring/summer as they are incredibly comfy. Styling a long skirt can be tricky and who better than our B-town beauties to show us how to wear them right without keeping it too understated or going overboard. From Raveena Tandon to Kangana Ranaut, here are five times actors have inspired us to wear one.

Kangana Ranaut

While attending the launch of Star of Bombay by Bombay Sapphire in Bikaner, Kangana Ranauat was seen wearing a black, long skirt featuring a drape detail in the centre from Nimish Shah’s label, Shift. Styled by Ekta Rajani, she teamed it with a black satin camisole by Anomaly. Keeping her look simple yet classy, the Queen actor’s outfit was accessorised with a pair of drop earrings from Isharya and black peep-toe heels from Christian Louboutin. Hairstylist Divya Naik styled her hair in beautifully sculpted waves while and make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani rounded off with winged eyes and nude, glossy lips.

Raveena Tandon

While attending an awards show recently, Raveena Tandon showed us a stylish and fuss-free way to wear a pleated skirt — by teaming it with a black full-sleeved shirt. The high-waisted, grey, printed long skirt teamed with the tucked-in top, both from JADE by Monica and Karishma looked great on the actor. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she added an ethnic touch to the outfit by pairing it with silver danglers from Curio Cottage. Thickly-lined eyes with a nude make-up palette rounded off her look.

Ileana D’Cruz

The Mubarakan actor was seen carrying a boho look really well as she opted for a Bardot crop top and a billowy skirt, both from The Style Syndrome. We love the bright colours on her outfit, especially during monsoon. She styled it well with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, blue heels from Zara and beautiful soft wavy hair.

Ileana D’Cruz gives some awesome boho fashion goals. (Source: Instagram) Ileana D’Cruz gives some awesome boho fashion goals. (Source: Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna

Dressed in a black Zara top and multi-coloured midi skirt from the high-end Italian label Missoni, Twinkle Khanna looked gorgeous during PadMan promotions last month. The 43-year-old paired the ensemble with a chic Lavish Alice blazer and sandals from Charles and Keith. The actor-turned-author stole the spotlight in her attire, and we couldn’t help but adore how she balanced out the vibrant skirt that could easily have been OTT, with the black top and blazer.

The ultra feminine skirt is definitely a great choice, and you could pair it with many other vertical and single-toned tops as well, depending on where you’re going and how glam you want it to look. The skirt sits high on the waist, and gives the illusion of length to your frame, while providing a flattering definition to your silhouette.

Twinkle Khanna added a pop of colour to her outfit with a multi-coloured skirt. (Source: File Photo) Twinkle Khanna added a pop of colour to her outfit with a multi-coloured skirt. (Source: File Photo)

Kalki Koechlin

The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani actor was seen wearing a gingham skirt teamed with an embroidered top from Rahul Mishra. Gingham patterned outfits are mostly fun and eclectic and don’t need much styling. They can be a great option for nailing street styles (with solid or check tops) as well as for formal occasions (with a shirt).

