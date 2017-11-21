Try these easy tricks to give your old shoes a makeover

Try these techniques to re-create your old sneakers. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Try these techniques to re-create your old sneakers. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Are you tired of monochromes? Inject some quirky designs and beautiful hues to your comfy untouched pair of kicks and brighten up the otherwise dull dance floor this party season.

Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Manager of Bata India, doles out tips to give your old sneakers a makeover and make you party ready this season.

* Paint them pop: Paint your white sneakers in your choice of pop colours and get them party ready. This do it yourself trick works well for both canvas and sneakers. Geometric patterns, colourful stripes and graphic prints are simpler style options for amateurs. However, if you’re a pro, you can try more intricate patterns, doodling cartoon characters or even a quirky quote to stand out from your peers.

* Sew them: Embroidery or embroidered patch work on sneakers is another trend that is increasingly becoming popular and can easily be incorporated using some do it yourself tricks. Lay your hands on pretty colourful threads and stitch patterns on your sneakers. You can use cross stitching technique since it’s simpler. A combination of patches and embroidery is ideal for an offbeat look.

Ritika Taneja, Senior Director- Categories, ShopClues too listed some tips.

* Perfect Sequence: Turn your simple sneakers into snazzy ones with some classy sequence work. Colourful beads or sequence strands can be stitched on the uppers in several patterns. One style could be blocking where you stitch dense patches of sequence on the top line and toe cap. You could also stitch sequence in patterns like polka dots and hearts and give your old sneakers a sassy transformation.

* Bling-Bling: Jazz up your sneakers by adding glitter touches to the outsole or the tongue of the sneaker. Metallic shades like gold, silver and pewter work best for a stylish yet understated look but if you want to go all out with your outfit, you can also opt for pop colours like red, violet or emerald.

Lastly Natascha Tate, the In-House Stylist at LimeRoad, has some tricks too.

* It’s the age of applique. Get those graphic stick-ons and add oodles of colour to your plain white sneakers. Go for something pop and funky! These sneakers will look perfect with your solid skater dresses and casual jeans and tea duos.

* How about owning an arty pair? Get solid black sneakers and draw all over them with glowy neon pens. These sneakers will surely become a statement piece you’d want to pair up with all your streety attires. They are the best to be worn with your little black dress.

