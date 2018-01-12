Supreme Crisis

Try Sonam Kapoor’s hairstyle trick to instantly glam up your casual look

Sonam Kapoor, who was spotted promoting her upcoming movie PadMan, gave us some tips on how to enhance a simple outfit with cool hair accessories and statement jewellery.

Thanks to the promotional spree of PadMan, fashion aficionados are getting to see more and more of Sonam Kapoor and sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor’s top-notch fashion tutorials. A couple of days back, they showed us an interesting way to drape an ethno-metallic sari. This time the duo gave us expert tips on how to enhance a casual look with just the right pair of statement earrings and super cool, metallic hair accessories.

For the promotions, Kapoor was seen wearing a pair of black Balenciaga pantaboots – leggings and boots fused together (a probable new 2018 fashion trend) from their Resort 2018 collection. She teamed it with a grey oversized sweatshirt from Fear of God, but added a twist to her oh-so-basic outfit with golden statement earrings and a matching hair accessory.

Hairstylist Hiral Bhatia tied her hair into a neat bun and held it in place with a cage hair accessory, whereas, makeup artist Shraddha Naik gave finishing touches to her look with a little blush on the cheeks and pink lips.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, for another promotional event, the actor opted for a blue deconstructed shirt by Janashia, which she teamed with a pair of dark coloured culottes from Comme des Garcons. She combined it with a broad brown belt cinched at the waist and matching ankle-strap pumps.

Even though we love her outfit, it is her golden earrings and the geometrically designed hairpin by Roma Narsinghani that grabbed our attention. Bhatia styled her sleek hair in a centre-parted bun and tied it with the square hairpin. On the other hand, Naik rounded off her look with blushed cheeks, thickly-lined eyes and soft pink lips.

So the next time you step out donning a casual attire, try a pair of stylish earrings and hair accessories to instantly glam up your look.

