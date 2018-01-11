Try some homemade hair masks for coloured hair

Mix eggs and honey to bring life back to your hair and fight the negative effects of pollution. (Source: Thinkstock Photos) Mix eggs and honey to bring life back to your hair and fight the negative effects of pollution. (Source: Thinkstock Photos)

Hair colour is not just used for hiding grey hair anymore as people are changing the colour of their tresses according to their mood and seasons. However, this process needs a lot of care and attention so why not opt for few homemade hair mask recipes that you can use to keep your locks strong and shiny.

Bhavya Sharma, Hair Care Expert at UrbanClap, and Vandana Gupta, Beauty Expert at Be U Salons, list five simple home-made hair masks for you:

* Avocado plus almond oil: Avocado is densely packed with nutrients and is a super food that you should incorporate into your diet. This creamy fruit can also be applied on your hair to give it extra softness and shine. Since colour treatments can make your hair dry and brittle, a nutrient-rich and creamy fruit like avocado can efficiently salvage your colour-treated hair. Almond oil is also great for hair since it contains Vitamin A and E, in addition to other nutrients. Mixing avocado and almond oil gives you a super food mix for your hair and brain.

* Eggs plus honey: Eggs are extremely good for the health of your hair. You can use the protein-rich eggs to bring the lost shine and lustre back to your hair. If hair colour has made your hair dry and frizzy, egg masks can help you deal with these issues effectively. Honey is a great humectant and has over 22 amino acids, 27 minerals and 5,000-plus enzymes. It is also full of anti-oxidants. Mix eggs and honey to bring life back to your hair and fight the negative effects of pollution.

* Banana plus milk: The combination of banana and milk gives you the goodness of protein, good fats and calcium, among other nutrients. As good as this combination is for your bones, it works wonders for your colour-treated hair too.

* Olive oil plus honey: Olive oil is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids and is extremely beneficial for hair. Virgin olive oil also works great for colour-treated hair. Honey, on the other hand, adds lustre to the hair and contains amino acids and enzymes that repair damaged hair.

* Mayonnaise: Mayonnaise is rich in fats since it is made out of egg yolk and vegetable oil, among other things. If you refrain from eating mayonnaise because of its fat content, you can still use it on your hair to avail its benefits. The smell can be an issue and you add an essential oil, lavender for instance, to the mixture.

