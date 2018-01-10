Try fringe capes, cocktail ring to nail the get-together look

For a more elegant and classic, chic look, pearls can be worn in the form of a layered necklace. (Source: File Photo) For a more elegant and classic, chic look, pearls can be worn in the form of a layered necklace. (Source: File Photo)

Can’t decide your look for the upcoming get together with friends and family? Opt for a fringed cape and complete your look with a string of pearls or a statement cocktail ring.

Designer Ridhima Bhasin and Ketan Chokshi, Owner at Narayan Jewellers have listed few trinkets and ideas for the small party you have to attend:

* Try fringed capes and draped tops in different colours that are available in the market along with pants with detailed embroideries.

* If looking for something for an evening look, wear your pendant that can be easily shortened as per convenience but nowadays big pendants in a long chain too adds glamour to a simple outfit.

* A great cocktail ring is a must-have for all women. It comes in various shapes and sizes and the best part of a cocktail ring is that it reflects your current state of mind and will make you stand out from the crowd.

* If a woman is not comfortable wearing anything heavy, what could be a better way to flaunt a delicate thing like a bracelet around the wrist. Either wear a plain bracelet or wear a gold bangle of different shapes and sizes.

* For a more elegant and classic, chic look, pearls can be worn in the form of a layered necklace. These precious investments can also be worn in the form of a delicate bracelet or in the form of an earring. Be it a simple string or a layered neckpiece, a woman can never go wrong with this classic piece when teamed with any kind of outfit, be it Indian or western.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App