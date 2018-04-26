Trends that will rule fashion in 2018

Pastel hues are all you need this season! They are perfect for transitional outfits, and can easily work with any look. (Source: File Photo) Pastel hues are all you need this season! They are perfect for transitional outfits, and can easily work with any look. (Source: File Photo)

Create new trends in 2018 with unique styles and smart experimentation. From pastel hues to wide leg bottoms and cocktail rings, make a style statement with your individuality intact.

Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist, Vajor and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director, Sonal’s Bijoux & Adawna list some trends that will rule in 2018.

* Pastel hues: Pastel hues are all you need this season! They are perfect for transitional outfits, and can easily work with any look. Whether you want to opt for relaxed culottes, a breezy dress or a chic top, pastels are going to rule your wardrobe this year!

* Wide leg bottoms: Wide leg bottoms are everyone’s favourite… Ranging from culottes to palazzos to denims, a pair of wide-leg trousers is just what you need to give your wardrobe a refreshing twist. A trend that will never cease to go out of trend, make sure you grab your pick to keep your look effortless and chic.

* Ear studs: Earrings are a must-have for women. You may not wear a bracelet or a necklace, but earrings are the most representative jewellery piece of femininity. The most and all time favourite is stud earrings. A trendy pair of oversized ear studs can turn your otherwise boring outfit into an ultra-chic look.

* Cocktail rings: Cocktail rings have been in trend since quite a long time, it’s one of those most dainty and fabulous ornaments that a woman can wear. If chosen wisely this jewellery piece can truly accentuate the overall outfit look. They can be teamed up with both western and ethnic looks.

